Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002986 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $23.92 million and $2.68 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.30 or 0.00411946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00221638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00967654 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00033720 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,280 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

