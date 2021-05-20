Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 210,435 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,846,000 after buying an additional 189,283 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $248.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

