Block-Logic (BLTG) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 100.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $754,087.48 and $11,645.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

