Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $213,993.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00075827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00018741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.91 or 0.01172524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.26 or 0.09753308 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,015,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars.

