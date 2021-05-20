BMO Capital Markets Boosts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $37.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TIXT. Barclays began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

