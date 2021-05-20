BMO Capital Markets Cuts Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $104.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KOD. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.79.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

