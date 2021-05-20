BMO Capital Markets Cuts Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $104.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KOD. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.79.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Analyst Recommendations for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit