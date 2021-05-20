BMO Capital Markets Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.
SIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.48.
Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$16.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.83. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
In related news, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
