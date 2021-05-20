BMO Capital Markets Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

SIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.48.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$16.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.83. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

