Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$42.25 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. 4,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.50. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

