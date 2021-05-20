Bottos Market Capitalization Tops $1.45 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $102,906.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.56 or 0.01187565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.44 or 0.09917284 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

