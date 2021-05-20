Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $50.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.93.

Several brokerages have commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $59.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,572. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,648,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

