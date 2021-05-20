Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of Brady stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.11. 1,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brady has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $144,422.19. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

