Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock valued at $293,213,316. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.61. 133,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330,607. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $336.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.