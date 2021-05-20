BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. Research analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BRF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.