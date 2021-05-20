BrightView (NYSE:BV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BrightView (NYSE:BV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.92 million.

BV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,719. BrightView has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.