British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,726.00

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,726 ($35.62) and traded as high as GBX 2,805 ($36.65). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,779.50 ($36.31), with a volume of 2,109,647 shares traded.
BATS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
The firm has a market capitalization of £63.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,771.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,726.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
