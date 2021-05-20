Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BVIC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 979 ($12.79).

BVIC stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 960 ($12.54). The company had a trading volume of 450,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,595. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a one year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 879.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 824.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.12.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49 shares of company stock valued at $41,503.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

