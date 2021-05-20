Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $453.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.43. The stock has a market cap of $185.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.51 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

