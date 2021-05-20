Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,319.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $70,339.75. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

