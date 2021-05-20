Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.27 Million

Brokerages expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce $118.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.10 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $486.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $544.89 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $567.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 137,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,571. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,920 shares of company stock worth $4,521,973. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

