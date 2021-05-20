Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report $780,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $16.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $30.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $7.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

FIXX stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,522 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

