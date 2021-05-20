Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.57. James River Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.63. 7,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,802. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

