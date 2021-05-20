Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $902.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce sales of $902.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $913.50 million and the lowest is $886.70 million. Mattel posted sales of $732.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

MAT traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.19. 60,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,951. Mattel has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,020.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,003,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.