Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.64. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,890. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

