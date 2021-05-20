Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 267,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,873. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7,661.4% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.