Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $47.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.80 million and the lowest is $46.24 million. Camden National reported sales of $46.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $186.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after buying an additional 94,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAC stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $700.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

