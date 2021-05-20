Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report sales of $780.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.50 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $590.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,719. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after purchasing an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

