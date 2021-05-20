Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.20 million, a PE ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.