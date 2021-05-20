Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 13,198,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,699,988. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

