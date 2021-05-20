Brokerages Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Target Price at $19.94

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

