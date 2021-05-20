Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target at C$4.94

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$4.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$866.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.06. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59.

In other news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,309,380. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

