Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) PT at $8.80

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at $82,222,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. Insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

