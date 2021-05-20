Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. 2,481,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,909. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.97%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

