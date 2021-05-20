Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target at $23.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. 2,481,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,909. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.97%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Analyst Recommendations for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit