Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $99.71

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

PCAR opened at $91.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

