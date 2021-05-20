Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $99.71

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

PCAR opened at $91.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Net Income

Analyst Recommendations for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit