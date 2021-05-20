Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price at $40.13

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,794,547. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,291,465 shares of company stock worth $120,393,734 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $55,565,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

