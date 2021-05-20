Brokerages Set T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Target Price at $2.83

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTOO shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $168.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,683,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,367,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 418,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 229,641 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

