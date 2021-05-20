Brokers Set Expectations for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE FE opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 46,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

