Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BRO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

