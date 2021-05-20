C Robert Campbell Sells 3,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C Robert Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00.

MasTec stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

