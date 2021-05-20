Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $351,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,907,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $80.96. 11,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,231. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

