Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $137.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,346,980. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

