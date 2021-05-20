Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $20.62 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

LLY traded up $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $199.90. 26,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,731. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

