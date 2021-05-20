Cadinha & Co. LLC Makes New $17.78 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,783,000. Tractor Supply makes up 2.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

TSCO traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.58. 2,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,677. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

