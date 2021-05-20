CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,157. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 163.84, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAE. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

