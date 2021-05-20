CaixaPay One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00068993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00417239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00218853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00971109 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

