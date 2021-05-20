California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Gap Down to $56.29

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.29, but opened at $54.30. California Water Service Group shares last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 11,438 shares changing hands.

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,761 shares of company stock worth $100,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

