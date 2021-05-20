Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) EVP Glenn F. Hickey Sells 1,696 Shares of Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $34.23 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

