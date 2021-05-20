Canaccord Genuity Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$165.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$198.83.

FNV stock traded up C$3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$182.82. 137,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,135. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$172.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.58. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6814145 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

