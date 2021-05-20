Canaccord Genuity Increases Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target to $21.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GLMD stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.