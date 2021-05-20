Canaccord Genuity Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $55.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIGC. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $1,714,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 93,025 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

