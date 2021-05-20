Canaccord Genuity Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $27.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $27.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

